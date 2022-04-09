Previous
Next
orchid tree bloom by blueberry1222
Photo 2591

orchid tree bloom

smells so nice. The United States has very few native species of Bauhinia, and the Anacacho orchid tree is one of them, grows in Texas and Arizona. The one in my front yard is in bloom right now. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bauhinia#:~:text=Bauhinia%20%2Fbo%CA%8A%CB%88h,Johann%2C%20Swiss%2DFrench%20botanists.
9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
709% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautifully captured and lovely light.What colour is this gorgeous flower?
April 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise