Photo 2591
orchid tree bloom
smells so nice. The United States has very few native species of Bauhinia, and the Anacacho orchid tree is one of them, grows in Texas and Arizona. The one in my front yard is in bloom right now.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bauhinia#:~:text=Bauhinia%20%2Fbo%CA%8A%CB%88h,Johann%2C%20Swiss%2DFrench%20botanists.
9th April 2022
9th Apr 22
1
1
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
3786
photos
246
followers
285
following
2584
2585
2586
2587
2588
2589
2590
2591
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
bw
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured and lovely light.What colour is this gorgeous flower?
April 9th, 2022
