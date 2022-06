Native Americans lived in Arizona a thousand years ago and created extensive water canals. When European settlers came to this area, they noticed the ancient canal system. They realized all they had to do was revamp the canals, and a new city could rise again like the legendary Phoenix rising from the ashes. Hence, that was how Phoenix, AZ got its name.canals: http://www.azheritagewaters.nau.edu/loc_hohokam.html phoenix: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phoenix_(mythology)