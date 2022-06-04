Previous
archaeology by blueberry1222
archaeology

An excavated storage pit.
4th June 2022

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222

Kartia ace
It looks an incredibly arid landscape.
June 4th, 2022  
Inga Johansson ace
Always interesting. I dreamed of being an archeologist as a kid but other things happened.
June 4th, 2022  
