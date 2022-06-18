Previous
Corpse Plant by blueberry1222
Corpse Plant

There's a lot of reasons to go to Huntington Gardens, but the main reason I went was to see the famous corpse plant!!! I've been wanting to see this bad boy in person for so long. I tried seeing one there years ago, but there wasn't one to see. This one pictured has a 24-hour camera monitoring it's progress, as it is ready to bloom any day now. https://www.huntington.org/corpse-flower I wish I was there to see that happen, but I was happy to see this plant at the stage it was in. Such a rare flower.
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
kali ace
wow such an elaborate structure designed by nature.
June 18th, 2022  
kali ace
Yao is hosting a black and white challenge looking at the plant photos of Don Worth, check him out .
June 18th, 2022  
