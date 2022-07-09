Previous
ginkgo leaves by blueberry1222
Photo 2682

ginkgo leaves

such a cool tree, one of the oldest living tree species in the world.
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so.
734% complete



Jacqueline ace
Beautiful capture!
July 9th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Really like the way they stand out against black
July 9th, 2022  
