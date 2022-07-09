Sign up
Photo 2682
ginkgo leaves
such a cool tree, one of the oldest living tree species in the world.
9th July 2022
9th Jul 22
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
leaves
,
bw
,
ginkgo
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful capture!
July 9th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Really like the way they stand out against black
July 9th, 2022
