grey rose by blueberry1222
Photo 2780

grey rose

it's really pink.
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Call me Joe ace
Love your black and white florals— I’m planning to get me a macro attachment lens ,my friend advice me to get this one,, it’s universal,can be use with any camera brand.. I’ll send you the link.. the price is just ok..👌
Here’s the link https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B000A1SZ2Y/ref=ox_sc_act_title_4?smid=A2L12IV3PGQZ0F&psc=1
October 15th, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured and wonderful tones.
October 15th, 2022  
