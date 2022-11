fall in sepia

What a silly month for me to choose to go sepia! I just came back from a photo safari "up north." Arizona is expecting a cold snap tonight, so today was the last day to see fall colors. I went to my favorite go-to spot and was not disappointed! I might post one color shot to give an idea of its beauty.



I have to say, having processed a few shots in sepia already, I'm rather liking how the tones and shapes play against each other. Sepia-in-fall challenge accepted!