The burrito by blueberry1222
The burrito

I present to you, a breakfast burrito. The guy running the store was stressing out because he only had seven tortillas left. He had to call in an emergency delivery.
5th March 2023

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Corinne C ace
Yummy!
March 5th, 2023  
