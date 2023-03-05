Sign up
Photo 2918
The burrito
I present to you, a breakfast burrito. The guy running the store was stressing out because he only had seven tortillas left. He had to call in an emergency delivery.
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
1
0
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-J337AZ
Taken
5th March 2023 8:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
burrito
,
tucson
Corinne C
ace
Yummy!
March 5th, 2023
