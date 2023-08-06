Previous
Buried in the shadow of a mine by blueberry1222
Buried in the shadow of a mine

Old cemetery with a modern strip mine looming above.
6th August 2023

Krista Marson

Diana ace
Amazing capture and scene.
August 6th, 2023  
