Previous
Photo 3079
Mesa Top Trail
The route to Atsinna Pueblo. The weathered rock indicates a trail that dates back 750 years. One end of the trail is the pueblo, the other end is a source of water.
I found a good write up about it here:
https://www.destinationwest.org/home-page/mesa-loop-trail-atsinna-pueblo-el-morro-national-monument#/
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Tags
landscape
america
ruins
pueblo
native-america
