Mesa Top Trail by blueberry1222
Photo 3079

Mesa Top Trail

The route to Atsinna Pueblo. The weathered rock indicates a trail that dates back 750 years. One end of the trail is the pueblo, the other end is a source of water.

I found a good write up about it here: https://www.destinationwest.org/home-page/mesa-loop-trail-atsinna-pueblo-el-morro-national-monument#/
17th August 2023

Krista Marson

Photo Details

