Volcanoland
Bandera crater erupted sometime between 9,500 and 10,900 years ago, during one of the many basaltic eruptions in the Zuni-Bandera volcanic field.
Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
Brian ace
Wow! The colours in the rocks is stunning. Thanks for the informations.
August 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Fabulous colours in the rocks also thanks for info
August 27th, 2023  
william wooderson
No danger of an eruption any time soon then! Fav
August 27th, 2023  
