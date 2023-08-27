Sign up
Photo 3089
Volcanoland
Bandera crater erupted sometime between 9,500 and 10,900 years ago, during one of the many basaltic eruptions in the Zuni-Bandera volcanic field.
27th August 2023
27th Aug 23
3
2
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
landscape
,
volcano
Brian
ace
Wow! The colours in the rocks is stunning. Thanks for the informations.
August 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Fabulous colours in the rocks also thanks for info
August 27th, 2023
william wooderson
No danger of an eruption any time soon then! Fav
August 27th, 2023
