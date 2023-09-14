Previous
dry waterfall by blueberry1222
dry waterfall

I bet it gets wild when it rains.
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
Diana ace
amazing capture and rather scary to think about.
September 14th, 2023  
Nigel Rogers ace
Great POV
September 14th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful perspective and great in B&W
September 14th, 2023  
