Previous
Photo 3109
ancient wall
circa AD 925-1125.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chimney_Rock_National_Monument
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
Krista Marson
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Tags
bw
,
ruins
,
arcaheology
Steve Chappell
Great texture and tones
September 16th, 2023
Diana
amazing what hardship to find the right sizes and layer them so perfectly. Fabulous shot, textures and tones.
September 16th, 2023
