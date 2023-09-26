Sign up
Previous
Photo 3119
shell of itself
Abandoned building in Globe, AZ (an old mining town).
26th September 2023
26th Sep 23
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Tags
art
,
abandoned
,
building
,
bw
Gerasimos Georg.
ace
rather interesting way to portray it.Is it film?
September 26th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Great subject and nice effect
September 27th, 2023
