DTP (dead tree project) #2

This is (was) my neighbor's citrus tree. It was grafted to produce oranges, lemon, and lime on the same tree. Such a cool tree, now deceased. I, too, lost my wonderful lemon tree this year.



This is an installment of my Dead Tree Project, documenting the effects on local vegetation after 54 days above 115F (46.1C) degrees this summer.

