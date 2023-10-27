Previous
Next
lily pad by blueberry1222
Photo 3150

lily pad

I wasn't even mad that I missed seeing the blooms. Look how great the dried flower heads are! What neat shapes (to say nothing about the size of those leaves!). One of these days, I'll make this into a painting. Seen at Huntington Gardens.
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
863% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise