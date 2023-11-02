Sign up
Previous
Photo 3156
duckies
Ring-necked Duck. They're pretty cute:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0DLcU3PY8ZQ
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one
November 2nd, 2023
Diana
ace
How lovely, such great ripples they are creating.
November 2nd, 2023
