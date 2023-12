Airplane taking off from Sky Harbor Airport.Phoenix is called "The Valley of the Sun" and it's surrounded by a ring of mountains. The valley used to be the bottom of a shallow sea, and the mountain ranges were built up via the process of "Basin and Range Extension," which was ripped apart during the development of the San Andreas Fault system (the same system that causes California to have earthquakes). Phoenix Geology: http://rockingwiththerocks.com/phoenix_geology.html