the desert is not looking good. by blueberry1222
the desert is not looking good.

So much dead-ness. This desert used to make me happy, but I felt more sad than anything seeing so much deceased vegetation. I'm used to seeing the desert dormant, but so much of this desert was just dead.
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
