icon of the desert
Photo 3212

icon of the desert

An ode to the desert icon. Unfortunately, this saguaro is showing tell-tale signs of imminent death. It's dying at its base, and the destruction will speedily work its way up. I suspect it'll be gone by next summer.
28th December 2023

Krista Marson

