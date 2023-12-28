Sign up
Photo 3212
icon of the desert
An ode to the desert icon. Unfortunately, this saguaro is showing tell-tale signs of imminent death. It's dying at its base, and the destruction will speedily work its way up. I suspect it'll be gone by next summer.
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Tags
saguaro
