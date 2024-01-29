Previous
knitted tree by blueberry1222
Photo 3244

knitted tree

With bonus stuffed animals! So cute.
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Kitty Hawke ace
Wow......that really is 'yarn bombing'.....must have taken absolutely ages !
January 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such an amazing find and capture!
January 29th, 2024  
Milanie ace
That's a new one for me - how did they get it on!
January 29th, 2024  
