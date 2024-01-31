Previous
Remember Evergreen? by blueberry1222
Photo 3246

Remember Evergreen?

Spotted this while driving.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_Suez_Canal_obstruction
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Cliff McFarlane
I do like the depth and layers and the tarmac leading into the image. Good spot.
January 31st, 2024  
Diana ace
A fabulous drive by capture with wonderful layers.
January 31st, 2024  
