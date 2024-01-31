Sign up
Previous
Photo 3246
Remember Evergreen?
Spotted this while driving.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_Suez_Canal_obstruction
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
2
1
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so.
4847
photos
218
followers
146
following
889% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-J337AZ
Taken
14th April 2021 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
train
,
evergreen
Cliff McFarlane
I do like the depth and layers and the tarmac leading into the image. Good spot.
January 31st, 2024
Diana
ace
A fabulous drive by capture with wonderful layers.
January 31st, 2024
