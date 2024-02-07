Sign up
Photo 3253
rosey
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
Krista Marson
Tags
red
flower
macro
rose
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture, gorgeous colour
February 7th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this beauty.
February 7th, 2024
Barb
ace
Beautiful bokeh and beautiful red rose!
February 7th, 2024
