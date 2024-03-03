Previous
goldfinches by blueberry1222
Photo 3277

goldfinches

There's a flock of goldfinches that's been hanging out in my yard lately. I've counted nine of them on the birdbath earlier this week! They are the cutest little things.
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Krista Marson

It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Diana ace
I love all the wonderful colours.
March 2nd, 2024  
