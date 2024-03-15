Previous
Mescal Bean by blueberry1222
Mescal Bean

My backyard smells like grape juice right now. My Texas Mountain Laurel is bursting with fragrant blooms. Bees should be swarming this, but so far, I've only seen three bees total.
Krista Marson

Beautiful shot
