Photo 3308
compass cactus
This barrel cactus tends to grow faster on their shady side, causing them to lean to the south, thus earning their name. So, if you're ever lost in the Sonoran Desert, at least you'll know what direction you're lost in.
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
Tags
cactus
