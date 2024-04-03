Previous
compass cactus by blueberry1222
Photo 3308

compass cactus

This barrel cactus tends to grow faster on their shady side, causing them to lean to the south, thus earning their name. So, if you're ever lost in the Sonoran Desert, at least you'll know what direction you're lost in.
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
906% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise