morning bloom by blueberry1222
Photo 3315

morning bloom

This cactus only blooms at night for bat/moth pollinators. By early morning, these blooms close, never to open again. These flowers are one and done, and I always think it's special to see them.
10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
Diana ace
How beautiful this is and very special indeed, thanks for sharing.
April 10th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Absolutely fascinating.
April 10th, 2024  
