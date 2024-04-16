Previous
sonoran by blueberry1222
sonoran

I've been playing with processing this month. Here's the same photo in b&w: https://365project.org/blueberry1222/contests/2024-04-14 I prefer it in color.
16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Diana ace
A fabulous capture of this beautiful vegetation and landscape.
April 15th, 2024  
