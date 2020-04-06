Previous
Consequences by blueberry1222
Consequences

What lockdown looks like to my neighbors. Evidently, quarantine isn't going well for the couple that lives next door to me. A drunken fight ended up looking like this. I heard that domestic violence was on the rise, and here's the proof.
Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
