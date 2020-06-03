Christopher Creek

Lovely little place in Arizona. Yesterday, hubby and I hiked to the source of this river that bubbled out of a spring. It was the first hike that I have done so far this year what with Covid-19 and my stupid back problem (which is finally getting better.)

When we came home yesterday afternoon, I listened to a voicemail on my phone. HR at work called to tell me that I apparently got exposed to a Covid-19 patient, as if I didn't know that already. I've gotten exposed to at least a dozen or more Covid patients working in the ER, which is why I wear a N95 mask all day long. To my ears, it sounded to me like someone called to ask me if I knew that the sky was blue.