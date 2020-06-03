Previous
Christopher Creek by blueberry1222
Christopher Creek

Lovely little place in Arizona. Yesterday, hubby and I hiked to the source of this river that bubbled out of a spring. It was the first hike that I have done so far this year what with Covid-19 and my stupid back problem (which is finally getting better.)
When we came home yesterday afternoon, I listened to a voicemail on my phone. HR at work called to tell me that I apparently got exposed to a Covid-19 patient, as if I didn't know that already. I've gotten exposed to at least a dozen or more Covid patients working in the ER, which is why I wear a N95 mask all day long. To my ears, it sounded to me like someone called to ask me if I knew that the sky was blue.
Milanie ace
This is the kind of place I'd love to wander. Beautiful shot. Stay safe
June 4th, 2020  
Lisa Poland ace
Lovely spot.
June 4th, 2020  
MalH3
Looks a good place
June 4th, 2020  
