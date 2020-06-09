Previous
Next
art project by blueberry1222
Photo 646

art project

I don't even remember where I saw this thing, but wherever it was, it was pretty darn cool. Lots of outdoor art thingies in the middle of nowhere, wisconsin.
9th June 2020 9th Jun 20

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
176% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lisa Poland ace
That is very cool!
June 9th, 2020  
bep
Cool shot indeed.
June 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise