Photo 646
art project
I don't even remember where I saw this thing, but wherever it was, it was pretty darn cool. Lots of outdoor art thingies in the middle of nowhere, wisconsin.
9th June 2020
9th Jun 20
2
0
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
2986
photos
223
followers
208
following
639
640
641
642
643
644
645
646
644
1992
345
346
1993
645
1994
646
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
artsy
Privacy
Public
Tags
art
,
wisconsin
Lisa Poland
ace
That is very cool!
June 9th, 2020
bep
Cool shot indeed.
June 9th, 2020
