EPCOT dome + moon by blueberry1222
Photo 651

EPCOT dome + moon

I've always thought that EPCOT was cool. I just now googled out of curiosity if they were open and it turns out that it has no plans of opening anytime soon.
https://www.orlandoweekly.com/Blogs/archives/2020/05/18/epcot-is-quickly-becoming-one-of-disneys-biggest-coronavirus-headaches
Also, Florida is having a bad time with Covid-19 with 73,000+ cases: https://www.wfla.com/community/health/coronavirus/florida-coronavirus-state-tallies-2581-more-covid-19-cases-48-deaths/
Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Mallory ace
Epcot...? Great shot!
June 15th, 2020  
