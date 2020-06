EPCOT dome + moon

I've always thought that EPCOT was cool. I just now googled out of curiosity if they were open and it turns out that it has no plans of opening anytime soon.Also, Florida is having a bad time with Covid-19 with 73,000+ cases: https://www.wfla.com/community/health/coronavirus/florida-coronavirus-state-tallies-2581-more-covid-19-cases-48-deaths/