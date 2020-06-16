Previous
Listening For Aliens by blueberry1222
Listening For Aliens

I just had to see it. I have been curious about the SETI project for quite some time. These satellites honest to God have been set up to listen to potential alien chatter. Photo taken Aug, 2008
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Search_for_extraterrestrial_intelligence
