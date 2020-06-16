Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 653
Listening For Aliens
I just had to see it. I have been curious about the SETI project for quite some time. These satellites honest to God have been set up to listen to potential alien chatter. Photo taken Aug, 2008
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Search_for_extraterrestrial_intelligence
16th June 2020
16th Jun 20
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
3007
photos
222
followers
207
following
646
647
648
649
650
651
652
653
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
artsy
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XSi
Taken
22nd August 2008 12:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
seti
