gymnopedie by blueberry1222
Photo 754

gymnopedie

okay, this is the last one! Time to tell me which one is your favorite! I like many of them, but if I had to choose, it'd be this one: https://365project.org/blueberry1222/artsy/2022-02-12
I learned as I was doing this that the images can be "upsized" for more "coins," (you get 5 coins a day) and I started to do that with the last ones, but the one I picked as my favorite wasn't upsized, so I need to go back and upsize it and see how that looks in comparison. I have a feeling that I'll be toying with this program again next month 'cuz it was so much fun!
Krista Marson

Mags ace
This one might be my favorite so far.
February 28th, 2022  
