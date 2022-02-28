gymnopedie

okay, this is the last one! Time to tell me which one is your favorite! I like many of them, but if I had to choose, it'd be this one: https://365project.org/blueberry1222/artsy/2022-02-12
I learned as I was doing this that the images can be "upsized" for more "coins," (you get 5 coins a day) and I started to do that with the last ones, but the one I picked as my favorite wasn't upsized, so I need to go back and upsize it and see how that looks in comparison. I have a feeling that I'll be toying with this program again next month 'cuz it was so much fun!