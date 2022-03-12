Previous
Pissed by blueberry1222
Pissed

I just got out of the shower after a long day at work and I'm so pissed at the current situation. So, our hospital will be letting all the "travelers" go at the end of the month, and the staff that remains will have to pick up ALL the extra shifts, mostly overnights. I will now be randomly assigned to work some overnight shifts on what are supposed to be my days off for who knows how long. After searching for staff for over three months, my department (radiology) hired ZERO people to replace the staff that left during the two years of covid. I hated my job before, but I really hate it more now. I don't know why I just don't quit. Oh, because I worked there for 15 years and I feel attached? Man, I wish I could just let go already.
kali ace
I'm sorry, that really sucks! an undervalued workforce is not good for anyone.
my youngest has covid right now , he was fully vaxed and boosted so doing ok
March 13th, 2022  
Milanie ace
The unfairness of the current situation is so wrong to all of you. Instead of doing all they can to show how they appreciate what you've been asked to do the last two years, they choose this. What are they thinking!
March 13th, 2022  
Krista Marson ace
@kali66 So sorry to hear your youngest has covid. In all seriousness, covid is never going away, it is just a much stronger flu strain now and will be with us forever. We lost workers because they all became travelers and got paid big bucks to work somewhere else. My hospital is dumb for thinking those workers will magically come back. It will be years before things will even out again.
March 13th, 2022  
