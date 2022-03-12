Pissed

I just got out of the shower after a long day at work and I'm so pissed at the current situation. So, our hospital will be letting all the "travelers" go at the end of the month, and the staff that remains will have to pick up ALL the extra shifts, mostly overnights. I will now be randomly assigned to work some overnight shifts on what are supposed to be my days off for who knows how long. After searching for staff for over three months, my department (radiology) hired ZERO people to replace the staff that left during the two years of covid. I hated my job before, but I really hate it more now. I don't know why I just don't quit. Oh, because I worked there for 15 years and I feel attached? Man, I wish I could just let go already.