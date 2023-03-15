Sign up
Photo 847
We thought it was an art exhibit
Walking around L.A.'s art district, we came across this restaurant and thought it was fake. Turned out the place was very real, and we ordered an "impossible burger" and ate it. Best tasting fake hamburger we've ever had.
https://www.foxla.com/news/mr-charlies-vegan-fast-food-restaurant-is-more-than-a-viral-sensation
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
0
0
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Views
5
Album
artsy
Camera
SM-J337AZ
Taken
15th March 2023 1:14pm
Tags
restaurant
