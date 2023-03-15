Previous
We thought it was an art exhibit by blueberry1222
Photo 847

We thought it was an art exhibit

Walking around L.A.'s art district, we came across this restaurant and thought it was fake. Turned out the place was very real, and we ordered an "impossible burger" and ate it. Best tasting fake hamburger we've ever had.
https://www.foxla.com/news/mr-charlies-vegan-fast-food-restaurant-is-more-than-a-viral-sensation
15th March 2023

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Photo Details

