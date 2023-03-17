Previous
Uncomfortably cool by blueberry1222
Photo 849

Uncomfortably cool

These chairs look too bad ass to sit on. They date from the late 1800s. Seen at the Autry Museum of the West.
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Krista Marson

Diana ace
They look fabulous, a bit uncomfortable too!
March 17th, 2023  
