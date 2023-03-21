Sign up
Photo 852
Tokens, Gold, and Glory
by artist Wend Red Star. This piece speaks of the environmental and ethical legacies of colonialism. The headless deer represent the bodies of animals killed and discarded in the quest for trophies.
https://hyperallergic.com/315048/headless-trophies-for-our-cultural-decadence/
Wendy Red Star is one of my favorite contemporary artists.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wendy_Red_Star
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
1
0
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
artsy
Camera
SM-J337AZ
Taken
16th March 2023 10:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
Diana
ace
I find trophy hunting so despicable and so much of it is going on in my country! Money rules the world unfortunately :-(
March 21st, 2023
