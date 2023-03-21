Previous
Next
Tokens, Gold, and Glory by blueberry1222
Photo 852

Tokens, Gold, and Glory

by artist Wend Red Star. This piece speaks of the environmental and ethical legacies of colonialism. The headless deer represent the bodies of animals killed and discarded in the quest for trophies.
https://hyperallergic.com/315048/headless-trophies-for-our-cultural-decadence/

Wendy Red Star is one of my favorite contemporary artists. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wendy_Red_Star
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
233% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
I find trophy hunting so despicable and so much of it is going on in my country! Money rules the world unfortunately :-(
March 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise