Photo 858
Sleeping Figure
An art installation called "Sleeping Figure."
https://desertx.org/dx/dx-23/matt-johnson
(note the real waterfall in the background!)
This exhibit has spurred controversy. The Desert X organization got slapped with a ticket, saying the installation was a "public nuisance" since it distracts drivers on the highway. Additionally, I just read that it got tagged with grafitti.
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
0
0
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Tags
desert
,
art
