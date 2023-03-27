Previous
Next
Sleeping Figure by blueberry1222
Photo 858

Sleeping Figure

An art installation called "Sleeping Figure." https://desertx.org/dx/dx-23/matt-johnson

(note the real waterfall in the background!)

This exhibit has spurred controversy. The Desert X organization got slapped with a ticket, saying the installation was a "public nuisance" since it distracts drivers on the highway. Additionally, I just read that it got tagged with grafitti.
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
235% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise