Previous
Feeding its peacock friend by blueberry1222
Photo 939

Feeding its peacock friend

The sign next to the hornbill said that "these birds act as helpers to assist in feeding." We didn't know that it meant it likes feeding other species! After a little bit of teasing, the peacock got to eat the cricket.

At the end of the day, we swung by this hornbill to say good-bye, and it offered us a leaf from its beak! (but we couldn't reach it because there was a low wall between us and the cage.) This was our favorite bird there.

Side now: I really hate zoos. There needs to be a modern way to present animals not in tiny cages. This zoo had a lot of birds for some reason, and many of them were in cages all by themselves. We found a lonely cockatoo digging a hole trying to escape. I pulled out my phone and played it cockatoo noises, and to see it perk up and listen to it was depressingly sad.
6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
257% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise