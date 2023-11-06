Feeding its peacock friend

The sign next to the hornbill said that "these birds act as helpers to assist in feeding." We didn't know that it meant it likes feeding other species! After a little bit of teasing, the peacock got to eat the cricket.



At the end of the day, we swung by this hornbill to say good-bye, and it offered us a leaf from its beak! (but we couldn't reach it because there was a low wall between us and the cage.) This was our favorite bird there.



Side now: I really hate zoos. There needs to be a modern way to present animals not in tiny cages. This zoo had a lot of birds for some reason, and many of them were in cages all by themselves. We found a lonely cockatoo digging a hole trying to escape. I pulled out my phone and played it cockatoo noises, and to see it perk up and listen to it was depressingly sad.