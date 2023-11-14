Previous
Half White peacock by blueberry1222
Half White peacock

I learned that "albino" peacocks aren't actually albino, but have a genetic mutation called "leucism." I would love to see this bird in full bloom. (I found a photo of one: https://www.pinterest.se/pin/518406607082633171/ )
Krista Marson

Diana
Fabulous shot of these two beauties.
November 14th, 2023  
Corinne C
Wow an impressive one
November 14th, 2023  
