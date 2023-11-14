Sign up
Half White peacock
I learned that "albino" peacocks aren't actually albino, but have a genetic mutation called "leucism." I would love to see this bird in full bloom. (I found a photo of one:
https://www.pinterest.se/pin/518406607082633171/
)
14th Nov 23
Krista Marson
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
bird
,
peacock
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of these two beauties.
November 14th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wow an impressive one
November 14th, 2023
