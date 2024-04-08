Previous
looking dry by blueberry1222
Photo 1034

looking dry

This photo was taken at the height of summer last year. We actually had an usually wet spring this year. Now the desert is infested with weeds, which will dry out as fodder for wildfires.
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
283% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise