Photo 1034
looking dry
This photo was taken at the height of summer last year. We actually had an usually wet spring this year. Now the desert is infested with weeds, which will dry out as fodder for wildfires.
8th April 2024
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so.
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
artsy
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sepia
,
desert
,
landscape
