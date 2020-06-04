Previous
Wild horses by blueberry1222
Wild horses

Went camping yesterday and came across some wild horses. Payson, AZ.
4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

Diana ace
Love this wonderful scene!
June 3rd, 2020  
Lisa Poland ace
Beautiful shot of them.
June 3rd, 2020  
