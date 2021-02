365 is my kind of place

Just want to give a shout out to say thanks to this great community! I've been in the covid dumps for some time now and you guys always lift me up with such kind words. I love that I have a creative outlet here and people around the world to share experiences with. You guys are the best! All of you!

Ps....sorry this picture is so weird. I swear that I will post a normal portrait again someday soon.