Oddly beautiful by blueberry1222
Oddly beautiful

The surreal beauty in a burned landscape.

I posted this same image in sepia a few days back: https://365project.org/blueberry1222/365/2021-01-18 but thought it worth posting in color as well.
7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

Krista Marson

Milanie ace
That tree looks neat against the blue sky
February 7th, 2021  
amyK ace
Such a lovely shape, looks like its reaching out a hand...
February 7th, 2021  
Babs ace
Lovely to see the colour version too. fav.
February 7th, 2021  
