Photo 388
gosh darn it, he blends in so well
Antelope Ground Squirrel:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antelope_squirrel
13th February 2021
13th Feb 21
1
Krista Marson
@blueberry1222
Milanie
ace
How adorable - didn't spot him right off.
February 13th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
A sweet little face. Great capture.
February 13th, 2021
SwChappell
ace
Cool little guy, I almost missed him he does blend in
February 13th, 2021
