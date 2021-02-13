Previous
gosh darn it, he blends in so well by blueberry1222
Photo 388

gosh darn it, he blends in so well

Antelope Ground Squirrel: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antelope_squirrel
13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
Milanie ace
How adorable - didn't spot him right off.
February 13th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
A sweet little face. Great capture.
February 13th, 2021  
SwChappell ace
Cool little guy, I almost missed him he does blend in
February 13th, 2021  
