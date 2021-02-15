Sign up
Photo 389
There's gold in them thar hills!
Or so they say...
Lost Dutchman Gold Mine
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lost_Dutchman's_Gold_Mine
People go missing in these hills quite often in search of riches.
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
3233
photos
238
followers
281
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
alternative
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
20th January 2021 2:19pm
Tags
mountain
,
landscape
,
phoenix
,
arizona
