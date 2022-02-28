I honestly don't understand my neighbors

Thank God I don't live directly next door to this person, but I do have to see this house everytime I drive into my neighborhood. There is always something weird about this house, and this "curtain" is the latest addition (note the "Corona Ave" street sign on the window ledge. Who the heck knows where she stole that from. That appeared mid-way into the pandemic.)
I swear I sometimes live in the middle of crazy town. We were woken up last night at 2 am to the sounds of the police arresting my immediate neighbor for domestic violence (most likely). These neighbors just moved in last month for the price of $2600 a month. A Chinese investor purchased the house a few years ago and we've been getting the most random neighbors. Last ones almost burned down my house when their dumpster caught on fire and caught onto our trees: https://365project.org/blueberry1222/contests/2021-01-16
On the other side if me is another domestic violence couple: https://365project.org/blueberry1222/artsy/2020-04-06
I'm always dreaming of moving out to the country where the closest neighbor would be miles away.