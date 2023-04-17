Previous
Nice shapes by blueberry1222
Photo 435

Nice shapes

The weeping tree really steals the show (would love to see it in bloom!) but that spiral tree to the left looks straight out of a Dr. Suess story! I wished Iived in Pasadena, CA so I could go to the Huntington Gardens whenever I wanted. I've been lucky to have gone there twice in less than a year. (June 2022 and March 2023. I would love to see the place in the fall! However, I officially decided the drive to L.A. from Phoenix is a royal pain in the arse. It keeps getting worse....)
That being said, I think I have a pic of this tree in June. I will have to pull up the master photoset at some point and do some finding!
Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Really nice view! The weeping tree woukd also be interesting when green.
April 18th, 2023  
Diana ace
A fabulous capture of these amazing trees, love the shapes.
April 18th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice view the trees must look great once leafed up
April 18th, 2023  
