Nice shapes

The weeping tree really steals the show (would love to see it in bloom!) but that spiral tree to the left looks straight out of a Dr. Suess story! I wished Iived in Pasadena, CA so I could go to the Huntington Gardens whenever I wanted. I've been lucky to have gone there twice in less than a year. (June 2022 and March 2023. I would love to see the place in the fall! However, I officially decided the drive to L.A. from Phoenix is a royal pain in the arse. It keeps getting worse....)

That being said, I think I have a pic of this tree in June. I will have to pull up the master photoset at some point and do some finding!