desert rose by blueberry1222
I'm currently babysitting this plant for a friend that's away for summer vacation. I want to keep it so bad! I named her "Priscilla," as in "Priscilla, Queen of the Desert." https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Adventures_of_Priscilla%2C_Queen_of_the_Desert
Speaking of which, we're going to a "Drag & Draw" event tonight! hahaha
https://www.tempecenterforthearts.com/gallery/drag-draw
Dorothy ace
Love the flower and the movie and play!
June 24th, 2023  
Diana ace
What a beauty, love the way you captured and named it.
June 24th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
So delicate…..
June 24th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
haha....Love the name........the film was some good too !
June 24th, 2023  
