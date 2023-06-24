Sign up
desert rose
I'm currently babysitting this plant for a friend that's away for summer vacation. I want to keep it so bad! I named her "Priscilla," as in "Priscilla, Queen of the Desert."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Adventures_of_Priscilla%2C_Queen_of_the_Desert
Speaking of which, we're going to a "Drag & Draw" event tonight! hahaha
https://www.tempecenterforthearts.com/gallery/drag-draw
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Dorothy
ace
Love the flower and the movie and play!
June 24th, 2023
Diana
ace
What a beauty, love the way you captured and named it.
June 24th, 2023
Bill Davidson
So delicate…..
June 24th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha....Love the name........the film was some good too !
June 24th, 2023
